The red hot Corpus Christi Hooks extended their winning streak to nine games in a 4-0 win over the Frisco RoughRiders. Randy Cesar continued his run with the most consecutive games recording a hit in Texas League history, making it 39 consecutive games. Cesar's streak appeared it was going to come to an end until an 8th inning triple that he would wind up scoring on after a throwing error. The Hooks will continue their series with the RoughRiders on Saturday with a 7:05 PM first pitch at Whataburger Field.

© 2018 KIII