The Corpus Christi Hooks announced on Thursday their 2020 Texas League schedule on social media platforms.

Hooks will start their season Thursday, April 9 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

According to the Hooks, due to a late Labor Day in 2020, the Minor League Baseball start date was pushed back one week from 2019's opener.

Corpus Christi Hooks will play nine homes games in April, 17 games during May, 13 in June and July. The Hooks will wrap up the regular season with 18 games at home in August.

Game times, a promotional giveaway schedule and individual game tickets will be released at a later date.

You can view the 2020 Corpus Christi Hooks' schedule below or here.

