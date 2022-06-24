x
Hooks

Corpus Christi Hooks become Cumbias in Friday night walk-off win

Cesar Salazar provided the fireworks early Friday with a ninth inning walk-off home run against the Sod Poodles.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks became the Corpus Christi Cumbias for the first time in 2022 and earned themselves a 4-3 walk-off win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Cesar Salazar was the hero with both a go-ahead two-run single in the 5th and then the walk-off solo homer in the 9th.

The Cumbias backed a solid outing form Jimmy Endersby who didn't factor into the decision despite seven shutout innings.

The Cumbias moniker in the Hooks' Copa de la Diversión team name for this year which replaces the Raspas name of the last few seasons.

