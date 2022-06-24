Corpus Christi Hooks become Cumbias in Friday night walk-off win

Cesar Salazar provided the fireworks early Friday with a ninth inning walk-off home run against the Sod Poodles.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks became the Corpus Christi Cumbias for the first time in 2022 and earned themselves a 4-3 walk-off win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Cesar Salazar was the hero with both a go-ahead two-run single in the 5th and then the walk-off solo homer in the 9th.

The Cumbias backed a solid outing form Jimmy Endersby who didn't factor into the decision despite seven shutout innings.