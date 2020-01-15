CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are looking for a new Whataburger Field public address announcer.

Residents who are interested in being the public address announcer can attend an open audition from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Whataburger Field.

According to the Hooks, auditions will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis and candidates will register upon arrival at the stadium.

The Hooks say that each applicant will be provided a sample script to read over the ballpark PA system.

Qualified candidates must be 18 years or old and must be able to work the Hooks' 70-game home schedule plus other events at Whataburger Field as available.

Finalists will be chosen for in-person follow-up interviews.

