FRISCO (KIII-TV) — After sitting out Friday night's game in Frisco, Carlos Correa smacked a solo homerun in a 1-for-3 effort against the RoughRiders. Correa, was once again on an innings limit, he played 7 innings in a Hooks 5-3 loss. The Hooks close out their four game series against the RoughRiders on Sunday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Corpus Christi will look to avoid a sweep in the series.

