CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — It was a special night at Whataburger Field with the return of the former Rookie of the Year Carlos Correa, who was making his fourth rehab start with the Hooks.

The Astros' shortstop was batting third in his first game back in Corpus Christi since joining the Astros in 2015. A good crowd of over five thousand was on hand to see the all-star who was back at short.

However, it wasn't a great night for the Astros' cleanup hitter at the plate, as Correa went 0-for-3 with a walk. But the main thing was seeing how he felt on the field after being out of action since late June with a lower back injury. Before the game Correa said the back was coming along nicely and and should allow him to be back sometime soon.

Correa is expecting one more start with the Hooks Wednesday before possibly returning to Houston for the Mariners series later this week.

© 2018 KIII