CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks have two more games this season that offer all fans in attendance a free promotional item.

Fans in attendance Friday, Aug. 16, to see the Hooks play the Midland RockHounds will get a free Jose Altuve bobblehead. The game starts at 7:15 p.m.

Then, all fans in attendance at the Hooks' final regular season game against the Tulsa Drillers at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 2 will receive a replica Craig Biggio 2005 Astros NLCS Ring.

Tickets for Aug. 16 game can be purchased here.

Tickets for the Sept. 2 game can be purchased here.

