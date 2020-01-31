CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet always signals the start of baseball season, and Thursday the Hooks honored a longtime professional baseball coach.

Alice native Bobby Cuellar has spent 47 years as a player and coach and was presented with the lifetime achievement award. Cuellar lead then-Williams High School (now Alice) to its only appearance in the state baseball tournament in 1970.

Former Astros television broadcaster Bill Brown served as emcee of the event and talked to 3Sports about the Astros' hiring of Dusty Baker to help get them through the cheating scandal fallout.

