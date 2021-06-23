Endersby helps Corpus Christi snap losing streak in Double-A debut

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jimmy Endersby tossed 6.0 one-run innings in his Hooks debut to lead the team to a 13-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles Wednesday at Whataburger Field.
The 23-year-old Endersby allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters, including the top of the Soddies' lineup in order to put an extra exclamation on his night.
Meanwhile, his battery mate Korey Lee had another impressive night at the plate to lead the charge. Lee hit a home run in the second inning to start the scoring; his fourth home run with the Hooks and accounting for a hit in all eight games played with Corpus Christi.
The Hooks, playing as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, followed with a six-run third inning, all against starter Matt Tabor. Grae Kessinger hit his third homer of the season and Pedro León ripped a two-run single in the frame.
Ross Adolph later hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to extend the lead. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Hooks.
Lee finished 2-for-4 with a walk, while León was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
The Hooks return Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with top prospect Hunter Brown on the mound. Discounted Pride Night tickets are available at CCHooks.com.