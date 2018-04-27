The Houston Astros World Series ring replicas were a big April 14 at Whataburger Field, with lines forming early as thousands of fans tried to get their hands on one.
Only the first 2,000 in attendance walked away with a ring, but if you missed the chance don't worry -- another chance is on its way.
Thanks to AutoNation, every fan who passes through the ticket turnstiles at the Sunday, June 24, Corpus Christi Hooks game will receive a World Series ring replica.
