The Houston Astros World Series ring replicas were a big April 14 at Whataburger Field, with lines forming early as thousands of fans tried to get their hands on one.

Only the first 2,000 in attendance walked away with a ring, but if you missed the chance don't worry -- another chance is on its way.

Thanks to AutoNation, every fan who passes through the ticket turnstiles at the Sunday, June 24, Corpus Christi Hooks game will receive a World Series ring replica.

Guarantee your Houston @astros Championship Ring at Whataburger Field this Sunday. All fans in attendance will receive a Championship Ring thanks to AutoNation.



Get your tickets here!https://t.co/MAYwV5cHKC pic.twitter.com/GceaZCJa88 — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) June 21, 2018

