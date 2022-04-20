Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits get shutout of Arkansas

The Hooks finally got some good luck going with the Biscuits making their 2022 Whataburger Field debut Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jimmy Endersby, Devin Conn and Joe Record collaborated on a one-hitter Wednesday night as Corpus Christi, making its season debut as the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits, knocked off the Travelers, 2-0, at Whataburger Field.

Endersby sidestepped a couple walks over the first two frames before navigating past a lead-off double from Jake Scheiner in the fourth. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out five on the night and retired the last seven men he faced in order.

Conn earned the victory after dispatching all seven Travelers faced, striking out four. Record, pitching on back-to-back days, worked around a two-out free pass in the ninth to collect his first save.

The Corpus Christi trio teamed to record 17 consecutive outs from the fourth to the ninth.

San Antonio native Bryan Arias accounted for the winning hit, driving a two-run double to the gap in left-center in the seventh.

BISCUITS ON THE BOARD! @TheBryanArias with a 2 RBI double 💥 pic.twitter.com/WbGzHNMzRZ — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 21, 2022

Seattle’s top pitching prospect George Kirby turned in five scoreless innings of work for a no-decision.

Wednesday marked the eighth one-hitter tossed by Corpus Christi in the 17 seasons of Hooks Baseball.