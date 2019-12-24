CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another Corpus Christi Hook has made his way to the bigs. Manager Omar Lopez getting the call to the show to be the Astros next first base coach.

This comes after last season's first base coach Don Kelly left to become the Pirates bench coach. Lopez spent the past two years with the Hooks as the teams manager after taking over for Rodney Linares in 2018. In his first year in Corpus Christi he led the Hooks to the Texas League playoffs and in the same year he won the Texas League Manager of the Year Award. In his time with the Hooks, Corpus Christi went 148-129.

Lopez has been a staple of the Astros minor league's spending 22 years with the ball club, and has managed in the minors for the past 12 seasons.