Corpus Christi Hooks host home opener against San Antonio Missions Friday

The Corpus Christi Hooks host their first game of the season at Whataburger Field Friday night! It also happens to be Channel 3 night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hooks Baseball is back at Whataburger Field!

The San Antonio Missions, Double-A club of the San Diego Padres, come to town Friday night for a three-game series.

Corpus Christi doesn't have any big names on the roster like ones in the past such as Altuve, Correa or Springer, but the Hooks will feature nine of the Astros' top 30 prospects on Opening Day.

Manager Gregorio Petit returns for his second season in the dugout.

Tonight is also Channel 3 night at Whataburger Field. Our own Leslie Adami will throw the ceremonial first pitch to start the game.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Friday, April 8 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35) + First 2,000 fans receive an Opening Night T-Shirt, presented by Mike Shaw Automotive + Bud Light Friday Fireworks + Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV.

Saturday, April 9 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 PM (gates open at 6:05) + Opening Weekend Fireworks, presented by T-Mobile + Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6.

Sunday, April 10 vs. San Antonio Missions: 1:05 PM (gates open at 12:05) + Whataburger Youth Sports Day with little league parade at 12:20 + H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame + Mrs Baird’s Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize Wheel spins + Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo.

