CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Ryan Hartman showed why he won the Texas League's "triple crown" of pitching, as he shut out the San Antonio Missions over 7.2 innings in a 7-0 win in Game 1 of the Texas League South Division Series.

Josh Rojas got the scoring started in the third inning with a bloop double to left that scored a pair of runs. Rojas would later add another RBI double in the sixth.

Game 2 of the series is Thursday night at Whataburger Field. Corbin Martin will take the mound for Corpus Christi.

