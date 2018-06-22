The Hooks' Randy Cesar didn't waste any time breaking the Texas League record for consecutive games with a hit, setting the mark at 38 games.



Cesar stepped up in the first inning and delivered the historic hit on a double down the line in left. The record was previously held by Bobby Trevino of the El Paso Sun Kings since 1969. Cesar finished the night with three hits.

The team started the first of three games as the Corpus Christi "Blue Ghosts" to honor the USS Lexington. Corpus Christi won its eighth straight game with a 4-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders.



