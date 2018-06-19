The Corpus Christi Hooks clinched the first half of the Texas League South season with a 12-0 win over the San Antonio Missions, giving the team a birth into the Texas League playoffs at the end of the season. The Hooks had a 0.5 game lead on the Missions heading into Monday, therefore, whoever won the final game of the first half of the season would claim a first half title.

Houston Astros top prospect Forrest Whitley dazzled on the mound once again, hurling four innings of no run baseball with seven strikeouts. In his time with the Hooks this season, Whitley has not allowed a run in 12 innings. Yordan Alvarez, who recently was activated from the disabled list, led the way offensively going 2-5 with a homerun and four RBI.

The Texas League South first half champions will be back in action tomorrow to begin the second half of the season with another game in San Antonio.

© 2018 KIII