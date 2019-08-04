CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lorenzo Quintana smashed a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Hooks the lead and the win 5-4 over the Sod Poodles. The Hooks trailed for the majority of the game before the first blast of the year from Quintana.

The win claims the series three-games-to-one over Amarillo in its inaugural season and push the Hooks to first in the south division after opening weekend. Owen Miller started hot for the Sod Poodles with a solo homer in the first - his first of the season.

It would be the only blemish on starter Tyler Ivey's card after four innings with five strikeouts in his 2019 debut. He also left seven Soddies stranded during his work as Amarillo went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Corpus Christi would tie it up in the bottom half of the first thanks to a Josh Rojas groundout that scored Chas McCormick from third. The Hooks would take the lead in the fifth from Chuckie Robinson's RBI single to right-center to score Abraham Toro and set the score at 2-1.

Amarillo's offense got going in the middle stages of the game, taking reliever Kit Scheetz deep twice - a two-run shot from Jorge Oña and a solo liner from Edward Olivares to reclaim the advantage 4-2.

A leadoff walk to Rojas and a critical error on Amarillo second baseman Hudson Potts sparked the rally for the Hooks in the bottom of the eighth. Quintana arrived to the plate with two outs and runners on the corners before he took a 3-2 fastball from Andres Muñoz over the wall in left-center for the decisive blow.

Colin McKee's outing started with the Hooks trailing in the seventh, and ended in dominating fashion. He struck out eight of nine batters faced - including the last seven in a row. He earned his first win of the season after claiming the save on opening night.

Next, the Hooks hit the road for a seven-game trip: three games in Frisco and four in Amarillo. Monday's contest from Dr. Pepper Ballpark starts at 7:05 P.M.