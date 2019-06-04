CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Hooks couldn't overcome giving up a big third inning as Amarillo got the first win in Sod Poodle history 7-5 Friday night at Whataburger Field.

The Sod Poodles scored five runs in the top of the third inning, only for the Hooks to answer right back with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

However, it was a Brad Zunica homerun late in ninth inning that sealed the win for the Sod Poodles. Zunica has now homered in each of Amarillo's first two games in existence.