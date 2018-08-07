CORPUS CHRISTI (CC Hooks) — CORPUS CHRISTI - Corbin Martin and Framber Valdez teamed to blank Northwest Arkansas Saturday night, sending Corpus Christi to a 4-0 victory over Northwest Arkansas before 6,670 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks defended Whataburger Field as the Corpus Christi Raspas for the final time. The club has fashioned two shutouts in the last three games, while holding the opposition to four total runs during that span (27 innings).

The four Raspas runs came in the first. Josh Rojas plated a pair with a double to right-center off Scott Blewett. Lorenzo Quintana contributed a key two-out, two-run single.

Following the 37-pitch frame, Blewett (4-5) permitted only one hit through his exit after the fifth.

Martin (6-1) scattered four singles over five innings to earn his second consecutive victory. The Texas A&M product has won five of his last six assignments, lowering his Texas League ERA to 2.33.

Framber Valdez retired 11 of the 14 men he faced to notch his first save. Valdez faced two over the minimum thanks to a 5-4-3 double play in the sixth. The hard-throwing lefty struck out six.

Corpus Christi takes aim at a series victory Sunday evening. Lefty Foster Griffin (3-10, 6.00 ERA) engages Hooks southpaw Ryan Hartman (6-2, 2.96). First pitch 6:05.

© 2018 KIII