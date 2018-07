CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) — The Corpus Christi Hooks got back on track after losing two consecutive games with a win against the RoughRiders. The Hooks rallied in the 9th inning after being down one run, Eduardo de Oleo capped of a two run ninth inning with an RBI ground ball. With the win, the Hooks have moved to 18-7 in the second half of the season and remain in first place of the Texas League South.

