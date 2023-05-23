Hooks get big nights from Gilbert, Wagner in another walkoff win

Both had multiple hits in a second consecutive walkoff win for Corpus Christi, this time over first-place Midland.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Will Wagner lined a bases-loaded single into left field in the ninth inning Tuesday, punctuating a three-run frame as Corpus Christi rallied for a 4-3 win over Midland in the series opener at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, who had not recorded a walk-off win in their first 20 home games, now boasts last at-bat triumphs in the last two contests.

With CC trailing 3-1, Quincy Hamilton banged an opposite-field home run off the foul pole in left to begin the ninth. Drew Gilbert then worked a walk, stole second and scored the tying run on a base hit by Kenedy Corona. Corona advanced to third on the play thanks to a throwing error from right field, prompting Midland to walk the next two intentionally to load the bases with no outs. Wagner worked the count full before lining the game-winner into left.

The rally made a winner out of Hooks lefty Julio Robaina, who spread one run, three hits and three walks over four innings of relief. Robaina, the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, owns a 2.54 ERA in his last six appearances.

CC starter Aaron Brown dodged seven hits and two walks by limiting the Hounds to two runs (one earned) in 4 1/3 innings.

Tyler Brown retired both batters he faced to strand an inherited runner at third. The Hooks trio was able to leave 12 RockHounds on the basepaths.

Corpus Christi netted its initial run in the first on singles by Joey Loperfido and Gilbert, as the Astros top prospect reached in all five trips to the plate.