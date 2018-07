CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) — The Corpus Christi Hooks dropped the series finale with the Frisco RoughRiders 4-1. The loss hands the Hooks a series loss 3-1, just before the team hits the road for a seven game road stint. The Hooks first series on the road will begin Thursday night against the San Antonio Missions with a 7 PM first pitch.

