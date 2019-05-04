CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jose Urquidy tossed five hitless frames and the Hooks posted a five-spot in the fifth as Corpus Christi beat Amarillo, 5-2, before 5,422 fans Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, who have won their last six home openers, now stand 10-5 on Opening Night.

Urquidy made his Double-A debut by retiring the first 14 hitters he faced. The 23-year-old right-hander from Sinaloa, Mexico, permitted just one baserunner - Jorge Ona on a two-out walk in the fifth. Urquidy fanned seven on the night, throwing 46 of 69 pitches for strikes.

Lefty Adrian Morejon earned the Opening Night nod for the first-year Sod Poodles, posting zeros over the first four innings.

Corpus Christi erupted in the fifth, sending 11 men to bat. Chas McCormick led off the frame with a triple to left-center. Anibal Sierra responded with a single up the middle for the first Hooks run. Nine-hole hitter Osvaldo Duarte was next and launched a two-run home run onto the berm in left field. Granden Goetzman capped the rally by plating Ronnie Dawson and Stephen Wrenn via a line-drive base hit.

The inaugural Sod Poodles hit came on an Owen Miller two-out single in the sixth. Brad Zunica accounted for the Amarillo offense with a two-run homer in the seventh off Gabriel Valdez. Colin McKee, making his Double-A debut, stranded a pair in a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Lefty Brett Adcock gets the ball for Corpus Christi Friday night. Amarillo is slated to send Jess Scholtens to the hill. First pitch is 7:15 for Bud Light Friday Fireworks Night at Whataburger Field. Fans also have access to the World's Largest Bounce House. Click Here for more info on The Big Bounce America.