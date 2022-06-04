Hooks push runs across early in exhibition win over Islanders

Corpus Christi got five runs in the first two innings highlighted by a two-run HR by Yainer Diaz.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Angel Macuare spun five innings of one-run ball and Yainer Diaz belted a two-run home run as the Hooks cruised to a 6-2 triumph over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before 2,487 fans Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Staked to an early 6-0 lead, Macuare retired 12 of 14 batters over the first four frames. He struck out eight on the night, permitting just one walk and three hits.

Corpus Christi pounced on Islanders starter Kennedy Parks for a pair of runs in the first. Cesar Salazar and Enmanuel Valdez accounted for the damage with back-to-back RBI singles.

The Hooks sent seven men to the plate in the second against Leo Perez, culminating with Diaz’s long home run to right field.

MiLB/NCAA EXHIBITION:@IslandersBSB 2, @CCHooks 6 (FINAL)



Corpus Christi gets a two-run bomb over the Crawford Bock sign by new Hook Yainer Diaz.



The Hooks now get ready for Opening Day Friday against the Missions on Channel 3 night at the park. #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/sT6VVUuFJw — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) April 7, 2022

Jonathan Sprinkle, Layne Henderson and Devin Conn each turned in a scoreless frame of relief.

Islanders designated hitter Tre Jones accounted for both of his team’s markers, thanks to a solo dinger in the fourth and an RBI single in the eighth. Both knocks came with two outs.