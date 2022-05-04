Hooks ready to debut at Whataburger Field this week

Corpus Christi takes on the Islanders Wednesday in an exhibition before Opening Day Friday against the Missions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi are officially back this week with Opening Day now just a few days away.

The Hooks are set to take on the Islanders in an exhibition Wednesday night before taking on San Antonio Friday at Whataburger Field in the first game of the season.

Corpus Christi doesn't have any big names on the roster like ones in the past such as Altuve, Correa or Springer, but the Hooks will feature nine of the Astros' top 30 prospects on Opening Day.