CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Josh Rojas' RBI single in the 10th inning Saturday night pushed Corpus Christi past Amarillo, 2-1, before 6,523 fans at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks have begun 2019 by winning two of the first three games opposite the Sod Poodles.

Corpus Christi seized a 1-0 edge in the second against Pedro Avila. Rojas coaxed a two-out walk, stole second and scampered home on Lorenzo Quintana's line drive single into left field.

Avila retired 13 of the next 14 batters to finish his evening.

Hooks starter Brandon Bailey survived four walks over the first three innings. Justin Ferrellposted zeros in the fourth and fifth before giving way to Brendan Feldman.

Feldmann dispatched the first seven men he faced, but his throwing error in the eighth paved the way toward an unearned marker, leveling the score at 1.

Ronel Blanco earned the victory, striking out six against one hit and one walk through 2 2/3 shutout innings. Blanco stranded three, including the automatic runner in the 10th.

In the home half, Chuckie Robinson was plunked by a 2-1 pitch from David Bednar, posting runners at first and second with no outs. Bednar responded by striking out JJ Matijevic. Rojas was next and chopped a 2-1 offering over the head of third baseman Hudson Potts and into left field, sending Stephen Wrenn home for the winning run.

The Hooks set their sights on a series win Sunday afternoon with Tyler Ivey on the hill. Amarillo counters with Lake Bachar. First pitch 2:15.