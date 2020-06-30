Hooks' season canceled, Whataburger Field to host Astros' Taxi Squad

This will be the first time without a Minor League Baseball season since its creation in 1901.

In the wake of the official cancellation of the Corpus Christi Hooks’ 2020 Texas League campaign, Houston Astros General Manager James Click announced today the Astros’ selection of Whataburger Field as their alternate training site for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The taxi squad will contain approximately 30 designated reserve players ready to be called up by the Astros as needed. Houston received special permission from MLB to house the taxi squad outside the mandated 100-mile radius of a club’s home ballpark.

While fans will not be permitted at the ballpark to watch training sessions, the Hooks plan to produce baseball content on their social channels.

“With student-athletes returning to the UH campus in August, we will host our regular season taxi squad in Corpus Christi beginning July 25th,” Click said. “Whataburger Field, the home of our Double-A affiliate Corpus Christi Hooks, is a great facility, with new player development amenities, and within driving distance to Houston. Several of our players are familiar with the city, and we believe it will work well for us.”

“We’re elated to have baseball at Whataburger Field in 2020,” Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. “Being selected to host the Astros’ taxi squad, comprised of top prospects and MLB-ready players, speaks to the prestige of our facilities and this community. The players should look forward to being the first to use our newly renovated weight room and enclosed batting cages among other amenities. We’re ready to help the Astros get back to the World Series in any way we can.”

Minor League Baseball’s canceled season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marks the first time the Texas League, established in 1888, has not fielded a championship season since World War II.

“We support Minor League Baseball’s decision to cancel the 2020 season,” Weigle said. “The health and safety of our fans, employees and this community remains our top priority. I want to thank our fans, members and partners for supporting us during these challenging times.

“We love baseball because every day is a new opportunity. With that in mind, our staff has been hard at work to chart the path forward amid this pandemic. Understanding Whataburger Field’s responsibility in restoring our way of life, we look forward to hosting community events that the Coastal Bend can safely rally behind. Rest assured, the Hooks will continue to strictly follow the guidance of national, state and local agencies when opening our gates. We look forward to welcoming the community back to our ballpark for non-baseball events and for the game we love as soon as it is safe.”

Click Here to learn about health and safety protocols at Whataburger Field relating to COVID-19.





Single Game Tickets & Flex Vouchers

Due to the cancelled Hooks season, 2020 single-game purchasers have the option to apply their ticket cost to the 2021 campaign. Fans who roll their credit to 2021 will receive one GA voucher for each ticket purchased. The vouchers are good for Monday through Thursday games, though blackout dates may be set.

Additionally, fans who take advantage of this program have access to a 2021 presale, ensuring their credit will be applied to preferred seat locations at the games of their choice.

Email info@cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) with questions on how to apply your 2020 credit.



Groups & Hospitality

Fans who booked group outings and hospitality spaces for this season may apply their credit to a 2020 special event or any 2021 offering, such as hospitality areas, group nights and season memberships.

Rollover adopters will have booking priority for 2021 events, as well as a 25% discount on group merchandise.

Costs and availability for 2020 non-gameday events vary. Please contact a customer service representative for details.



