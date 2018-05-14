CORPUS CHRISTI - Houston area native Corbin Martin tossed 5.1 innings while allowing just an unearned run to pick up a win in Corpus Christi's 8-3 victory over Midland on Sunday afternoon at Whataburger Field. A crowd of 4,041 watched the Hooks secure a series victory in the four-game set against Midland.

Martin struck out six batters while walking a pair. He tossed five scoreless frames to begin his outing before being charged a run in the sixth.

The Hooks scored early and often, plating a trio of runs in the first inning against RockHounds lefty Jesus Luzardo. Taylor Jones began a four-hit day with an RBI double while Nick Tanielubrought in a pair of runs with a two-RBI double later in the frame.

Corpus Christi extended the lead to 4-0 on Stephen Wrenn's run-scoring hit in the fourth and Josh Rojas made it 5-0 with another RBI single in the fifth against Midland reliever Cody Stull.

Martin entered the sixth inning and allowed a couple of baserunners to reach. He was replaced by lefty Sean Stutzman, who allowed an RBI single to Tyler Ramirez as Midland cut the deficit to 5-1. After the Hooks scored twice in the sixth, Midland left fielder Brett Siddall launched a two-run homer off Stutzman to make it 7-3.

Jones capped his game with a solo shot to left centerfield off righty Nolan Blackwood in the eighth. His sixth blast of the season gave Corpus Christi an 8-3 advantage.

Erasmo Pinales was solid out of the Hooks bullpen, throwing 2.1 scoreless frames to earn his first save of the campaign.

The Hooks begin a four-game set against San Antonio on Monday night at Whataburger Field. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

