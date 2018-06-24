The Corpus Christi Hooks took a not so typical batting practice on Saturday as part of the teams "Blue Ghosts" weekend celebration. Instead of taking hacks at Whataburger Field, a couple of players were giving flight to baseball's atop the USS Lexington which once helped give flight to aircraft. Teammates and fans were in attendance to watch who could hit a ball the furthest, no exact measurements were made, so no confirmation on who wound up hitting one the furthest. But, all in all, a great time and a another way for the Hooks to honor our veterans. It wasn't just Hooks players taking hacks either, a few fans were able to take some swings as well.

