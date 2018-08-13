CORPUS CHRISTI (CC Hooks) — The Hooks cruised past the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, winning the rubber game of a three-game set by a final of 6-1.

Akeem Bostick picked up the victory, tossing five innings of one-run ball. Bostick struck out four while walking two.

Corpus Christi jumped out to an early lead courtesy of Abraham Toro's two-run homer in the first inning against Cardinals starter Anthony Shew. Toro delivered again in the third with an RBI single to extend Corpus Christi's advantage to 3-0.

Left-hander Ryan Hartman replaced Bostick at the start of the sixth inning and delivered three scoreless frames while striking out four hitters.

The Hooks tacked on three more runs in the fifth. Ronnie Dawson was hit by a pitch to start the frame while Stephen Wrenn followed with a single. Carmen Benedetti lifted a shallow RBI single to right centerfield to make it 4-1. Josh Rojas then collected a two-run single to extend the Hooks' lead to 6-1.

Carlos Sierra fired a scoreless ninth inning to secure Corpus Christi's 6-1 win.

Corpus Christi completed a 5-1 homestand and improved to a record of 30-20 in the second half and 73-46 overall.

The Hooks are off on Monday and begin a six-game road trip in Tulsa, OK on Tuesday night. The Hooks and Drillers begin a three-game series at 7:05 p.m.

