The Corpus Christi Hooks announced Tuesday that select Hooks players will take batting practice atop the USS Lexington Museum on Saturday, June 23 at 12:00 p.m.

The selected players will compete to see who can launch the longest shot off the bow towards Corpus Christi bay. The event is part of the team's Blue Ghosts Weekend celebration, which honors the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Lexington CV-16.

The Hooks will take the field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts from June 21-23, wearing special edition jerseys and caps.

Admission to the batting practice event on the USS Lexington follows the pricing of daily admission to the museum:

General Admission - $16.95

Seniors & Military - $14.95

Children (4-12) - $11.95

Children (3 & younger) - Free

Commissioned by the United States Navy in 1943, the USS Lexington served the Fifth Fleet during World War II. The famed aircraft carrier was engaged in nearly every operation in the Pacific Theater, and toiled for 21 months in combat. The Japanese reported the Lexington sunk no less than four times, earning her the nickname "The Blue Ghost."

As part of the LEX-inspired weekend at Whataburger Field, fans will enjoy the following promotions:

Thursday, June 21: T-Shirt Giveaway presented by H-E-B Helping Here & AEP Texas (first 2,000 fans)

Friday, June 22: Challenge Coin Special Ticket Promotion

Saturday, June 23: Jose Altuve retro Blue Ghosts bobbleheads presented by Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair (first 2,000 fans)

