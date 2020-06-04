CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks are still finding a way to celebrate what would have been Opening Night at Whataburger Field on Thursday. The staff will be hosting what the Hooks are calling a "Backyard Bash" livestream in an effort to bring Opening Night to fans homes.

Link to facebook page for Backyard Bash:

https://www.facebook.com/events/835097620322460/

Details:

Join the Hooks community as we celebrate the would-be start of Minor League Baseball with an Opening Night Backyard Bash!



Put on all your favorite Hooks gear, grab hot dogs and burgers and grill out in your yard or fire up your stove!



Then join socially-distanced Michael Coffin and JD Davis as they host a Facebook Live stream on the Hooks' main page beginning at 6 p.m. We're expecting some celebrity guests to virtually attend, so don't be late! Use #CasaHooks to show us your setup!