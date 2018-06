All of the Hooks players took some time out of their busy schedule to take a tour of the USS Lexington museum Monday morning.

The tour coincides with the Hooks temporarily changing their name to the "Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts" later this month from the 21st to the 23rd.

The players said they appreciated the opportunity to take in an important part of history and put things into proper perspective.



