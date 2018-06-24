CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks picked up their 10th consecutive win Saturday night, edging Frisco, 4-3, before a sellout crowd of 7,137 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi (5-0, 48-26) has won 12 of the last 13, and stands 21-5 since May 26. A triumph tomorrow night would match the club record for longest win streak, set during the 2016 season.

Akeem Bostick ran with an early advantage, spreading four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 frames.

The Hooks scored in each of the first three frames against Jonathan Hernandez, who was making his third Double-A start.

With one away in the first, Stephen Wrenn beat out an infield single, and was pushed to second on a "Baltimore Chop" by Randy Cesar. The knock extended Cesar's hit streak to 40 games, a new Texas League record. Yordan Alvarez followed with an RBI groundout to put the Hooks in front, 1-0.

Two walks set the stage for a two-run second. Corpus Christi cashed in with a Ryne Birk RBI single, and a double steal, engineered by Birk and Anibal Sierra.

Alvarez made it 4-0 with an opposite field solo blast in the third. The 20-year-old Cuban slugger has four home runs and 12 RBIs in seven games since coming off the disabled list.

Alex Winkelman (4-2) surrendered a pair of doubles and one run over 3 1/3 innings to earn the victory.

Erasmo Pinales retired the four men he faced for his third save.

The Hooks aim for the sweep Sunday evening with Forrest Whitley on the hill. Frisco (2-3, 26-49) is slated to send Pedro Payano to the hill. All ticketed fans through the turnstiles receive Official Astros Replica World Series Ring.

