CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chuckie Robinson's line-drive single into the left-field corner capped a two-run ninth and vaulted the Hooks to a 2-1 triumph over Round Rock in the Saturday night opener of Astros Futures Weekend at Whataburger Field.

The Express limited Corpus Christi to three baserunners over the first eight innings as Brady Rodgers, Dean Deetz, Ryan Hartman, and Cy Sneed teamed to strike out 15 against just one hit.

With one away in the ninth and the Hooks trailing 1-0, Carmen Benedetti cracked a sharp single off the glove of shortstop Alex De Goti. Sneed then issued back-to-back free passes, bringing Granden Goetzman to the plate. Goetzman singled through the left side to tie the game. With two down and the bases full, Robinson turned on a 2-2 pitch to win the game.

Corpus Christi starter Tyler Ivey struck out four and sidestepped three hits over the first four frames. Jose Hernandez earned the triumph by blanking Round Rock over the final two innings.

Benedetti led the charge offensively, reaching base three times out of the Hooks lead-off spot.

Taylor Jones plated the lone Round Rock run via a two-out RBI single in the seventh. Rodgers started the game for the Express and struck out six in a row to end his night. Hartman took over in the fourth and hurled 3 2/3 hitless innings.

Saturday marked the first Hooks win in six meetings with Round Rock at Whataburger Field.

Lefty Brett Adcock gets the ball for Corpus Christi Sunday afternoon. Round Rock is slated to start Akeem Bostick. First pitch 2:05 at Dell Diamond.