FRISCO (CC HOOKS) — The RoughRiders held the Hooks to five hits Thursday night, dispatching Corpus Christi, 4-1, before 8,545 fans at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The series-opening setback halted the Hooks' win streak at five games.

Corpus Christi's (25-16, 68-42) lone marker came in the second on an RBI double by Abraham Toro.

Frisco (24-17, 48-63) starter Jonathan Hernandez survived five walks over 5 2/3 frames en route to the win.

With the score level at 1 in the fifth, Jose Cardona worked a one-out walk from Brock Dykxhoorn(2-1). Michael De Leon was next and sent a flare single into shallow left field, ending Dykxhoorn's night. Preston Beck, facing Akeem Bostick, then rolled an RBI single 40 feet up the third-base line. Toro made a wild throw to first, which allowed De Leon to score and Beck to advance to third. Luis Yander La O cashed in with a sac fly, his second of the game.

Bostick retired 11 of the final 13 men he faced.

Samir Vivas, Adam Parks, and Tyler Davis backed Hernandez with 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

Of the eight men stranded by Corpus Christi, seven were left in scoring position.

Rehabbing Carlos Correa played seven innings at shortstop for the Hooks. Correa saw 17 pitches in his first two at-bats, but struck out looking both times. He hit into a double play in the sixth.

Corpus Christi is slated to send Brandon Bielak to the hill Friday night. First pitch 7:05.

© 2018 KIII