CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball dropped it's Kleberg Classic opener against Utah 2-1 in 11 innings.

The lights went out at Whataburger Field in the 2nd inning when the game was still scoreless.

The Islanders took the lead in the 4th inning with a Mike Williams RBI groundout. But, Utah would tie things up in the 6th and later win it in the 11th.

Luke Marbach was a standout for the Islanders at the plate going 3-for-5.

Up next for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be a matchup against Kansas State at Whataburger Field on Saturday night at 6 PM.