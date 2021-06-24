Lee, Brown power Hooks to shutout win over Sod Poodles

Korey Lee continued his tear, ripping his fourth HR in five games. Hunter Brown struck out nine in six innings as well in the 4-0 win.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hunter Brown dominated the Amarillo Sod Poodles over six innings to lead the Hooks to a 4-0 victory Thursday at Whataburger Field.

Brown (W, 1-3) struck out nine while allowing just two hits and a walk. Eight of those punch outs came consecutively spanning the second through fourth innings. His outing marked the second consecutive quality start for Hooks pitching, nearly matching Jimmy Endersby's line from Wednesday.

He got an early lead to work with thanks to the efforts of Korey Lee and company. After Corey Julks and David Hensley singled back-to-back to start the bottom of the first, Lee lifted a three-run home run (5). It was Lee's fourth homer in his last five games and he has now accounted for a hit in all nine games with the Hooks.

Ross Adolph later added a solo shot (4), his second in as many nights.

That was all the offense the Hooks would need as Nick Hernandez and Tommy DeJuneas worked shut down the Soddies following Brown.

Julks finished 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, while Hensley was 2-for-4. The top of the Hooks' order went 7-for-12.