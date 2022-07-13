Loftin returns home as a pro; Biscuits blast Nats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Ray Texan Nick Loftin says his return to Corpus Christi as a pro ball player has been "emotional" with his current team the Northwest Arkansas Naturals taking on the Hooks this week.
Loftin is rising up the ranks in the Kansas City Royals' system as he's currently their #4 prospect overall. The former Texan standout was drafted out of Baylor at #32 overall back in 2020.
Loftin spent the majority of his high school and college careers as a shortstop, but has played most of this season with the Naturals in the outfield as the Royals preferred him to have some versatility before he potentially cracks their roster down the line. He's batting .268 this season with 10 HR and 42 RBI after Wednesday's game.
Loftin had an RBI single in the first inning Wednesday, but it would be the Hooks/Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits who would come out on top with the 10-3 victory. The Biscuits would get two-run homeruns from both Justin Dirden and Joe Perez as Corpus Christi would notch its second straight win after previously dropping seven straight.