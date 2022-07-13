Loftin returns home as a pro; Biscuits blast Nats

The former Ray Texan notched an early RBI single Wednesday back at Whataburger Field, but it was the Hooks/Biscuits that would come out on top.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Ray Texan Nick Loftin says his return to Corpus Christi as a pro ball player has been "emotional" with his current team the Northwest Arkansas Naturals taking on the Hooks this week.

Loftin is rising up the ranks in the Kansas City Royals' system as he's currently their #4 prospect overall. The former Texan standout was drafted out of Baylor at #32 overall back in 2020.

Loftin spent the majority of his high school and college careers as a shortstop, but has played most of this season with the Naturals in the outfield as the Royals preferred him to have some versatility before he potentially cracks their roster down the line. He's batting .268 this season with 10 HR and 42 RBI after Wednesday's game.

Kansas City Royals prospect (and former Ray Texan) Nick Loftin talks about shifting more to the outfield to help with his versatility and to eventually crack the Royals' roster. He's played 44 games in CF this year. More with Loftin on his time in CC at 6 and 10 PM. #3SportsBlitz Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Wednesday, July 13, 2022