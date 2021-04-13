Pro baseball returns to Whataburger Field

Hooks' season ticket holders were allowed into the Astros' alternate exhibition game for what the team called a "soft opening" before the season starts May 4th.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whataburger Field hosted its first professional baseball game in 588 days Monday as the Astros' alternate players defeated the Rangers' 9-3 in the first of two exhibitions.

The alternate roster is comprised of mostly Triple-A players that could be called up to the big leagues. The minor league season doesn't start until May, so the players practice at their designated sites until then. The Astros' players have been practicing at Whataburger Field.

Top-10 Houston prospect Jairo Solis got the start for the Astros' alternates in the win.

Hooks season ticket holders were allowed entry into the game and will be again for Tuesday afternoon's game against the Rangers' alternates. First pitch of that game is set for 4:05 PM.