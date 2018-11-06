The Hooks used a seven-run seventh inning to hustle past San Antonio on Sunday evening at Whataburger Field, beating the Missions 8-2 in front of a crowd of 4,094.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the seventh, right-hander Jason Jester gave up an RBI single to Anibal Sierra to give the Hooks a 2-1 edge. Myles Straw later perfectly executed a squeeze play to pick up an RBI and make it a 3-1 game.

Randy Cesar, who singled earlier in the game to extend his Minor League best hitting streak to 32 games, brought in two more runs with a two-run double. It was the first of four consecutive doubles for Corpus Christi. Stephen Wrenn,Alex De Goti, and Lorenzo Quintana all followed with RBI doubles to extend Corpus Christi's lead to 8-1.

Corpus Christi received a stellar start from right-hander Jorge Alcala, who tossed five scoreless frames while striking out five.

Corbin Martin replaced Alcala in the sixth and allowed two runs over four relief innings. Martin picked up his third win of the season.

San Antonio's Jacob Nix held the Hooks scoreless through the game's first four innings as Alcala did the same. Chas McCormick brought in the game's first run in the fifth with a sac fly. Martin then allowed a solo homer to Josh Naylorin the sixth to tie the game at 1-1.

With the victory, the Hooks are now two games behind the Missions for first place in the Texas League's South Division.

The series continues on Monday evening at Whataburger Field. The Hooks send lefty Cionel Perez to the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

