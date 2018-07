CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII-TV) — The Corpus Christi Hooks continued celebrating "Raspas weekend" with a win on Friday night against the Arkansas Travelers 9-4. Brandon Bielak hurled five innings with no earned runs and five strikeouts en route to his second win of the season. Abraham Toro made quite the debut in Corpus Christi, smacking a three-run homerun in the 5th.

