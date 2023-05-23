SGA boasts lone remaining school with both baseball and softball in playoffs

The Lions are making their deepest baseball run in decades while softball looks for a fifth trip to state.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — There are seven local teams still remaining in the baseball and softball playoffs, but only six schools. That's because Santa Gertrudis Academy is the only one with both programs still alive.

We're used to some Coastal Bend schools like Bishop and Calallen among others having programs that both make deep runs, but now it's Academy's turn to play deep into the postseason.

Baseball is in the region semis against Columbus in a series that will be played up in Somerset Friday and Saturday. Softball is back in the region final against Jourdanton Thursday looking for their appearance at state since winning the state title in 2018.