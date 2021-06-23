Take me out to the ball game: Casa Hooks

Just like the Hooks were ready to put on their jerseys, Hooks fans were just as ready to cheer them on.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you seen the Hooks play this season yet? The ball park is now operating at full capacity and have been welcoming guests to sit back and enjoy the ball game. This, after a canceled season last year.

Now, the program came out on the other side of the pandemic, thriving! There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes that the fans don't always see; like how the pandemic really affected Hooks baseball.

Just like almost every other business, the pandemic took its toll and forced employers to let go of some staff. But now, the newest issues caused by the virus is getting staff to come back and work.

"We can certainly use a few more," said Brady Ballard, the General Manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball club, "in various departments to keep up with the demand that we're seeing because the fans are coming out".

Even with fewer employees, Hooks baseball must go on.

"We're certainly in a better spot than we thought we'd be before the season started," Ballard added.

This time around, the start of a brand-new Hooks season felt a little sweeter than before. Like for Amy Johnson, the Ballpark Entertainment Manager of Whataburger Field.

"We're having opening day and we're like, 'how do we do this again? how do we do this again? is this really happening?' and we had a moment where like 'this is awesome. This is happening again. I am happy, our fans are happy,'" said Johnson.

Over a full year had past since cleats hit the dirt in Minor League Baseball, and just like the Hooks were ready to put on their jerseys, Hooks fans were ready just as ready to cheer them on.

"They're filling out the berm," Johnson added, "they're filling out the seating bowl, we've got fans in group areas, our suits are mostly booked on most nights too. The numbers have been right up to par for what we were expecting for this year and that's great, that's fantastic".

The double-A affiliate have two home-stands back-to-back, which means from Tuesday to Sunday, there will be plenty of baseball to watch. The organization is also looking for part-time employees. Click here for that list.

