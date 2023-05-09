Top prospect Melton mashes Hooks to a win in home debut

Melton hit a homerun and notched a game-sealing RBI single in the 8th in a win over Wichita.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aaron Brown stymied Wichita over 5 2/3 innings while Jacob Melton drove in three and homered for the first time at Double-A, as the Hooks authored a 5-1 victory at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks have won four in a row and five of their last six.

Corpus Christi trailed, 1-0, until coming to bat in the fifth. J.C. Correa cracked a lead-off double into the left-field corner and, following walks to Luis Aviles Jr. and Chad Stevens, Kenedy Corona lifted a sac fly to center to even the score.

Melton then gave the Hooks the lead in the sixth with a two-out solo home run down the right-field line that traveled an estimated 420 feet.

Jordan Brewer's double in the eighth helped stage a three-run frame for CC. Brewer and Will Wagner, who led off with a base hit, came around to score when Melton singled through a drawn-in infield. Correa was next and completed a 2-for-4 day with an RBI single into right field.

Brown turned in his longest outing of the year, holding the Wind Surge to four hits and one walk. The lone marker came on a two-out home run in the fourth. Brown combatted the blast by retiring six of seven hitters to finish his outing.