Hooks' ace Forrest Whitley has continued his dominance in his short stint so far in 2018.

Whitley has been near perfect in his three outings so far in Corpus Christi, tossing 12 shutout innings with 18 strikeouts. The 6-foot-7-inch right-hander is looking every bit of the top pitching prospect in baseball.

Whitley talked to our San Antonio sister station KENS Wednesday and says he doesn't know when he'll be called up, but that he's making the most of his time with the Hooks and enjoying the ride.

