Astros' top prospect Forrest Whitley suffered an early injury Thursday night on what was supposed to be a big night at Whataburger Field.

Whitley got just two outs in the first inning before exiting with an oblique injury. The Astros said they will release more on the top pitching prospect in baseball on Friday.

The injury came on a night where the Hooks became the Corpus Christi Raspas in honor of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion" program. The Raspas would go on to beat the Arkansas Travelers 3-0 behind a solid relief effort from Ronel Blanco and Alex Winkelman.

© 2018 KIII