CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — Hooks fans looking to see Astros top prospect Forrest Whitley Friday night were disappointed when the tall right-hander was scratched before his start against Midland.

Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow told reporters that the top pitching prospect in baseball had a right lat discomfort in his back, the same injury he had briefly in extended spring training during his suspension. It's a different injury from the oblique strain Whitley suffered back in July and kept him out of action for over a month.

Hooks Manager Omar Lopez told 3Sports after the game that not much was known about Whitley's injury as far as the timetable on his return.

The Hooks would go on to lose 3-1 to Midland as three Rockhounds pitchers nearly no-hit Corpus Christi before Lorenzo Quintana broke up the no-no with an infield single in the ninth inning.

