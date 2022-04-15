Jackie Robinson continues to inspire young athletes

Tre Jones of the Islanders Baseball team said because of Jackie Robinson, he can inspire young athletes who want to play at the next level.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tre Jones of the Islanders Baseball team said since he was a kid, Jackie Robinson is who he looked up to growing up. He appreciates how #42 changed the game and made it possible for athletes like him to dominate the field, and inspire others.

"I wore 42 for about 5 to 6 years until I got here. The number was taken. I had to choose my secondary number which was #3 and you know, it's still in my heart," said Jones, Infielder and DH for the Islanders.

"It was actually in December of the off season, there's a place I go to to hit and workout and there was this 12 year old black kid who walked up to me and asked me what it's like to play Division 1 baseball and I just told him, 'Keep your head down, keep working and don't let one day dictate how things are going for you. If you strike out three times, you get three hits. So what? It's not going to change anything for you, just put your head down, keep working and let the game come to you' and I feel like he really absorbed that," he added.

The Islanders will be back on the field for the rubber game of their series Saturday against HBU.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.