Jose Treviño recorded his first hit in the Major Leagues on Saturday in what was also his first start in the MLB. Treviño, who was originally expected to be called up for one game, wound up starting after catcher Carlos Perez was placed on the disabled list. This comes a day after Perez suffered an ankle injury Friday night that gave way to Treviño's first MLB appearance.

When your first ML hit is a game-tying one. Oh so clutch, @JoseTrevino5! pic.twitter.com/BRWa3DzVFS — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 16, 2018

Treviño is now expected to stay on the Texas Rangers MLB roster for the foreseeable future as a backup for starting catcher Robinson Chirinos.

